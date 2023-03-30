Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 2:06PM MDT until March 30 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow with additional accumulations up to 2 inches, mainly
above 7500 feet.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel and recreation in and around Yellowstone
could be difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your
plans include travel into the backcountry.
Be sure to let someone know of your intended travel plans if you
are heading into the backcountry.