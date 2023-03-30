Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 2:06PM MDT until March 30 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow with additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Mainly to travel over Salt River Pass and Togwotee
Pass, where roads could be slick in spots.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your
plans include travel into the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.