Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 2:20PM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

above 6500 feet MSL and 1 to 3 inches in the valleys below.

* WHERE…Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,

and Victor.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.