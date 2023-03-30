Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 2:20PM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
above 6500 feet MSL and 1 to 3 inches in the valleys below.
* WHERE…Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,
and Victor.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.