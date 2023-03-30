Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 2:20PM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in

the southern Wood River Valley with up to two inches elsewhere.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco, Mackay,

Chilly, Challis, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.