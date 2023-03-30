Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 9:28 PM
Published 2:20 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 2:20PM MDT until March 31 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
above 6000 feet MSL with 2 to 6 inches in the valleys below.
Locally higher totals above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as
50 mph particularly in the Albion Mountains and South Hills.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom,
McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content