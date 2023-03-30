Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 2:20PM MDT until March 31 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches

above 6000 feet MSL with 2 to 6 inches in the valleys below.

Locally higher totals above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as

50 mph particularly in the Albion Mountains and South Hills.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom,

McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.