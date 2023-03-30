Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 2:20PM MDT until March 31 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
above 5500 feet MSL including along eastern benches with 2 to 4
inches in the valleys below.

* WHERE…Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.

