Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 3:42AM MDT until March 30 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow with total accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, mainly
over the higher terrain of southern Yellowstone. Accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches around Mammoth and the Lamar Valley.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Through 6 PM MDT today. The heaviest snow is likely to
occur until 9 AM this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel and recreation in and around Yellowstone
could be difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your
plans include travel into the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.