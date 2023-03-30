Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 3:42AM MDT until March 30 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow with total accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, mainly

over the higher terrain of southern Yellowstone. Accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches around Mammoth and the Lamar Valley.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Through 6 PM MDT today. The heaviest snow is likely to

occur until 9 AM this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel and recreation in and around Yellowstone

could be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your

plans include travel into the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.