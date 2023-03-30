Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 3:42AM MDT until March 30 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow with total accumulations of 6 to 10 inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Through 6 PM MDT today. The heaviest snow is likely to
occur through 9 AM this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult across Teton Pass,
Togwotee Pass, and Salt River Pass, especially during the
Thursday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your
plans include travel into the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.