Winter Storm Warning issued April 2 at 1:25PM MDT until April 4 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

15 inches.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, especially

along mountain passes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.