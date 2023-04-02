Winter Storm Warning issued April 2 at 1:25PM MDT until April 4 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to
15 inches.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, especially
along mountain passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.