Winter Storm Warning issued April 2 at 1:25PM MDT until April 4 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15
inches. Lesser amounts of 2 to 5 inches for the northern half of
Sublette County toward Hoback Junction.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin, South Lincoln County, Rock
Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater
County.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially Monday night through Tuesday morning. The
combination of snow and wind could create white-out conditions
at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may melt during the day, especially
on paved surfaces, resulting in accumulations less than
forecasted totals.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.