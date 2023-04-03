Winter Storm Warning issued April 3 at 2:43PM MDT until April 4 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may melt during the afternoon,
especially on paved surfaces, which could lead to a
combination of wet and slick roads.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.