Winter Storm Warning issued April 3 at 2:43PM MDT until April 4 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, especially over

Salt River Pass at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at bridger teton avalanche center.org, if

your plans include travel into the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.