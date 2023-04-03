Skip to Content
April 4, 2023
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 3 at 2:43PM MDT until April 4 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Slick and hazardous travel expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may melt during the afternoon,
especially on paved surfaces, which could lead to a
combination of wet and slick roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

