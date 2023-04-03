Winter Weather Advisory issued April 3 at 6:10AM MDT until April 3 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.