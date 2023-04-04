Special Weather Statement issued April 4 at 12:07PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

One of the heaviest snowfalls in Pocatello history continues this afternoon and expect an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow. Will continue to see reduced visibility driving and snow covered back streets and expect some re-freezing tonight after sunset. Grip levels have improved on main interstates and US Highways this afternoon. Snowfall in the range of 10 to 20 inches has been recorded in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area with this storm. Daily snowfall records have been set at the Pocatello Regional Airport on April 3rd with 5.2 inches and April 4th with 6.1 inches recorded so far.

