Special Weather Statement issued April 4 at 12:07PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
One of the heaviest snowfalls in Pocatello history continues this
afternoon and expect an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow. Will
continue to see reduced visibility driving and snow covered back
streets and expect some re-freezing tonight after sunset. Grip
levels have improved on main interstates and US Highways this
afternoon. Snowfall in the range of 10 to 20 inches has been
recorded in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area with this storm. Daily
snowfall records have been set at the Pocatello Regional Airport
on April 3rd with 5.2 inches and April 4th with 6.1 inches
recorded so far.