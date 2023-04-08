Flood Warning issued April 8 at 8:47PM MDT until April 9 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt is occurring.
* WHERE…In Jefferson County, west of Interstate 15, from county
line to 400 North.
* WHEN…Until 600 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and
flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas
of slow moving or standing water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 843 PM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in the
warned area. Flooding is already occurring.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of South Central Jefferson County
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.