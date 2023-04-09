Flood Warning issued April 9 at 2:35PM MDT until April 10 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt is occurring.

* WHERE…South-central Jefferson County.

* WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and

flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 229 PM MDT, Emergency management reported flooding in the

warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Agricultural

fields are overwhelmed with rapid snowmelt causing irrigation

canals to overflow leading to roads and homes being impacted.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Roberts area and rural portions of south-central Jefferson

County.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.