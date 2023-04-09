Flood Warning issued April 9 at 2:35PM MDT until April 10 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt is occurring.
* WHERE…South-central Jefferson County.
* WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and
flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 229 PM MDT, Emergency management reported flooding in the
warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Agricultural
fields are overwhelmed with rapid snowmelt causing irrigation
canals to overflow leading to roads and homes being impacted.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Roberts area and rural portions of south-central Jefferson
County.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.