Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 2:26PM MDT until April 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts of 40 to 50 MPH
expected.
* WHERE…The Frank Church Wilderness, Big Lost Highlands,
Challis and Pahsimeroi Valleys, and Lost River Range,
including but not limited to Clayton, Challis, Willow Creek
Summit, and the Copper Basin.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.