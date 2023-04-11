Flood Warning issued April 11 at 2:45PM MDT until April 12 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt is occurring.
* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Bonneville and Jefferson.
* WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Rapid snowmelt
is overwhelming agricultural fields, leading to flooded and washed
out roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 243 PM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in the
warned area.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Roberts, Osgood and Kettle Butte.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.