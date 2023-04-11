Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 2:32PM MDT until April 13 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

below 6000 feet and 4 to 7 inches above 6000 feet.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass,

Salmon, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass.

* WHEN…From 9 PM Wednesday to noon MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.