Flood Warning issued April 12 at 2:35PM MDT until April 13 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Madison.
* WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Rapid snowmelt
has led to flooded and washed out roadways. Low-water crossings
are inundated with water and may not be passable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 234 PM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in the
warned area.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.