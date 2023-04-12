Flood Warning issued April 12 at 7:05PM MDT until April 13 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt is occurring.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following

county, Franklin.

* WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water

crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 705 PM MDT, the public reported flooding in the warned

area. Flooding is already occurring.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.