Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 4:10PM MDT until April 13 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and South-central Highlands.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 2 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

