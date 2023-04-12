Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 4:10PM MDT until April 13 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and South-central Highlands.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 2 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.