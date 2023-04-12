Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 2:15PM MDT until April 13 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches
across the mountains and southern Yellowstone Park. Locally
higher amounts are possible in favored areas. Northern
Yellowstone Park, including the city of Mammoth will see 1 to 3
inches of snow.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult across Teton and Togwotee
Passes, especially overnight.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.