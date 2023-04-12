Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 3:00AM MDT until April 13 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches
above 6500 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches below 6500 feet. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad,
Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs,
Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.

