Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 3:00AM MDT until April 13 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.

