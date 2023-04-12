Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 3:00AM MDT until April 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches
above 6000 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches below 6000 feet. Locally
higher totals in excess of 10 inches possible above 7500 feet.
* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School,
Small, and Lost River Range.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.