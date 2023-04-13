Flood Warning issued April 13 at 2:45PM MDT until April 14 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water
crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 245 PM MDT, the public reported flooding in the warned
area. Flooding is already occurring.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.