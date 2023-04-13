Flood Warning issued April 13 at 2:45PM MDT until April 14 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Madison.
* WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water
crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 245 PM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in the
warned area.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.