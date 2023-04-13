Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 3:21AM MDT until April 13 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,
Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Patchy blowing snow will be possible in the mountains.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.