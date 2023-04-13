Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:18AM MDT until April 13 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,

Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Ashton,

Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.