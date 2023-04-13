Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:18AM MDT until April 13 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Ashton,
Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.