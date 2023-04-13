Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:18AM MDT until April 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches above

6000 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches below 6000 feet. Locally higher

totals in excess of 10 inches possible above 7500 feet in Clark

and Fremont Counties.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School,

Small, and Lost River Range.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.