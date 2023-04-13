Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 5:00AM MDT until April 13 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

below 6000 feet and 4 to 7 inches above 6000 feet.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass,

Salmon, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusts to 30 mph at

Gilmore Summit will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.