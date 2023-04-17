Winter Weather Advisory issued April 17 at 1:49PM MDT until April 18 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.