Winter Weather Advisory issued April 17 at 2:34PM MDT until April 18 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches

above 7500 feet elevation and 3 to 6 inches below 7500 feet.

Locally higher amounts expected along ridgetops.

* WHERE…The Sawtooths and Stanley Basin, including but not

limited to Banner Summit, Stanley, and Galena Summit.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Roads will likely be snow covered and slick at times,

with periods of reduced visibility.

If traveling or commuting, slow down, leave plenty of extra space

between you and other vehicles, and plan extra time to reach your

destination. The latest road conditions can be obtained via

511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or by calling 5 1 1.