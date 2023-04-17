Winter Weather Advisory issued April 17 at 2:34PM MDT until April 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches

with the highest totals south of Emigration Pass in the higher

elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 MPH Tuesday afternoon

and evening.

* WHERE…The Bear River Range, including but not limited to

Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 9 PM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Roads will likely be snow covered and slick at times,

with periods of reduced visibility.

If traveling or commuting, slow down, leave plenty of extra space

between you and other vehicles, and plan extra time to reach your

destination. The latest road conditions can be obtained via

511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or by calling 5 1 1.