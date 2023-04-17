Winter Weather Advisory issued April 17 at 2:34PM MDT until April 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches
with the highest totals south of Emigration Pass in the higher
elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 MPH Tuesday afternoon
and evening.
* WHERE…The Bear River Range, including but not limited to
Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 9 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Roads will likely be snow covered and slick at times,
with periods of reduced visibility.
If traveling or commuting, slow down, leave plenty of extra space
between you and other vehicles, and plan extra time to reach your
destination. The latest road conditions can be obtained via
511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or by calling 5 1 1.