Winter Weather Advisory issued April 17 at 2:49PM MDT until April 19 at 1:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
across the southwest portion of the Park. Otherwise, 2 to 5
inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 1 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, including in the
backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.