Winter Weather Advisory issued April 17 at 3:15AM MDT until April 18 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,

with locally higher amounts along the western slopes. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. The heaviest

snow is expected on from late morning through mid afternoon on

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.