Winter Weather Advisory issued April 17 at 3:30AM MDT until April 18 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches above

7500 feet elevation and 3 to 6 inches below 7500 feet. Locally

higher amounts in excess of 10 inches expected along ridgetops.

* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin.

* WHEN…From noon today to 3 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.