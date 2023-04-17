Winter Weather Advisory issued April 17 at 3:30AM MDT until April 18 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches above
7500 feet elevation and 3 to 6 inches below 7500 feet. Locally
higher amounts in excess of 10 inches expected along ridgetops.
* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin.
* WHEN…From noon today to 3 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.