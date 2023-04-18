Special Weather Statement issued April 18 at 12:37PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1232 PM MDT, an area of snow and blowing snow was located 12
miles west of Driggs, moving northeast at 50 mph.
Locations impacted include…
Driggs, Swan Valley, Felt, Victor, Tetonia, Irwin, Tetonia Research
Station, Green Canyon Hot Springs, Pine Creek Pass, parts of Highway
26 and Highway 33.
Visibilities are below one mile in this area of blowing snow. If you
are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low
visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to
situations.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.