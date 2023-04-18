Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 8:32 PM
Published 2:04 PM

Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 2:04PM MDT until April 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West to southwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts of 40 to
50 MPH expected.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Snake
Plain, and Arco Desert, including but not limited to Shoshone,
Carey, Burley, Rupert, Craters of the Moon, Idaho National
Laboratory, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort
Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg,
and St. Anthony.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content