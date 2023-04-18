Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 2:04PM MDT until April 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West to southwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts of 40 to

50 MPH expected.

* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Snake

Plain, and Arco Desert, including but not limited to Shoshone,

Carey, Burley, Rupert, Craters of the Moon, Idaho National

Laboratory, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort

Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg,

and St. Anthony.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.