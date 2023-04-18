Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 2:04PM MDT until April 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West to southwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts of 40 to
50 MPH expected.
* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Snake
Plain, and Arco Desert, including but not limited to Shoshone,
Carey, Burley, Rupert, Craters of the Moon, Idaho National
Laboratory, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort
Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg,
and St. Anthony.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.