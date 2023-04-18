Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 2:04PM MDT until April 19 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts of 45 to 55 MPH

expected. The strongest winds are likely north of Dubois and

northwest of the highway 22/highway 28 junction. Blowing snow

may also result.

* WHERE…The Beaverhead Lemhi Highlands, including but not

limited to Dubois, Spencer, and Monida Pass.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around. Blowing snow may also result in areas of reduced

visibility.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Slow down if you encounter blowing snow. Secure

outdoor objects before the winds begin.