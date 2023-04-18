Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 2:04PM MDT until April 19 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts of 45 to 55 MPH
expected. The strongest winds are likely north of Dubois and
northwest of the highway 22/highway 28 junction. Blowing snow
may also result.
* WHERE…The Beaverhead Lemhi Highlands, including but not
limited to Dubois, Spencer, and Monida Pass.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Blowing snow may also result in areas of reduced
visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Slow down if you encounter blowing snow. Secure
outdoor objects before the winds begin.