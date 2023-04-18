Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 2:52AM MDT until April 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds up to around 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Arco Desert, Lower and Upper Snake River
Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, South Hills, and Raft River Region.
* WHEN…From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.