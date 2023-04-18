Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 2:52 AM

Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 2:52AM MDT until April 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds up to around 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Arco Desert, Lower and Upper Snake River
Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, South Hills, and Raft River Region.

* WHEN…From noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content