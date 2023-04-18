Skip to Content
April 19, 2023 4:08 AM
Published 8:39 PM

Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 8:39PM MDT until April 19 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected. .

* WHERE…The Beaverhead Lemhi Highlands, including but not
limited to Dubois, Spencer, and Monida Pass. The strongest winds
are likely north of Dubois and northwest of the Highway
22/Highway 28 junction. Blowing snow may also result.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

