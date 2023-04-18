Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 8:39PM MDT until April 19 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph

expected. .

* WHERE…The Beaverhead Lemhi Highlands, including but not

limited to Dubois, Spencer, and Monida Pass. The strongest winds

are likely north of Dubois and northwest of the Highway

22/Highway 28 junction. Blowing snow may also result.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.