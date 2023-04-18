Winter Weather Advisory issued April 18 at 2:56PM MDT until April 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 MPH.
* WHERE…The Bear River Range, including but not limited to
Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Roads will likely be snow covered and slick at times,
with periods of reduced visibility.
If traveling or commuting, slow down, leave plenty of extra space
between you and other vehicles, and plan extra time to reach your
destination. The latest road conditions can be obtained via
511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or by calling 5 1 1.