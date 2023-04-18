Skip to Content
today at 9:56 AM
Published 3:10 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 18 at 3:10AM MDT until April 18 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches above 7500 feet elevation and 2 to 6 inches below 7500
feet. Locally higher amounts expected along ridgetops.

* WHERE…The Sawtooths and Stanley Basin, including but not
limited to Banner Summit, Stanley, and Galena Summit.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM today.

* IMPACTS…Roads will likely be snow covered and slick at times,
with periods of reduced visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

