Winter Weather Advisory issued April 18 at 3:10AM MDT until April 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 10

inches with locally higher amounts above 7500 feet elevation.

Winds gusting as high as 35 MPH during the afternoon and

evening.

* WHERE…The Bear River Range, including but not limited to

Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM tonight.

* IMPACTS…Roads will likely be snow covered and slick at times,

with periods of reduced visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.