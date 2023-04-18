Winter Weather Advisory issued April 18 at 4:29AM MDT until April 19 at 1:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches

across the southwest portions of the park, with 2 to 4 inches

additional snow for the remainder of the Park. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Now through 1 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, including in the

backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.