Winter Weather Advisory issued April 18 at 4:29AM MDT until April 19 at 1:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches
across the southwest portions of the park, with 2 to 4 inches
additional snow for the remainder of the Park. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Now through 1 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, including in the
backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.