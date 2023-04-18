Skip to Content
today at 11:32 AM
Published 4:29 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 18 at 4:29AM MDT until April 19 at 1:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Now through 1 AM MDT Wednesday. The heaviest snow is
expected this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, including over Teton and
Togwotee passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

