Winter Storm Warning issued April 20 at 3:28AM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to

around one foot at elevations above pass level and 4 to 8

inches below. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range, including Emigration Pass.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.